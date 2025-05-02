Portals of Kedarnath Dham open; Char Dham yatra for 2025 begins

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of snow-clad peaks and echoing Vedic chants, the sacred portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham were ceremoniously opened early Friday morning, marking the beginning of the 2025 pilgrimage season.

One of the most revered Hindu shrines in India, Kedarnath welcomed thousands of pilgrims braving icy winds and steep altitudes to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

As dawn broke over the Garhwal Himalayas, the temple precincts came alive with the cadence of conch shells and the murmur of sacred mantras. The Rawal of Kedarnath, accompanied by temple priests, led the intricate opening rituals that included age-old rites steeped in Shaivite tradition.

As is now customary, a helicopter showered the temple with fresh flower petals — a gesture that added both sanctity and spectacle to the annual ceremony.

Among those present was Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who joined devotees in offering prayers.

Speaking at the temple complex, CM Dhami called the occasion “a moment of immense pride for Uttarakhand and all devotees of Lord Shiva.”

“The Kedarnath Yatra is not just a journey of faith but a celebration of India's spiritual unity. We are making all arrangements to ensure that each pilgrim finds not only divine peace but also physical safety,” he said.

Located at a height of 3,583 meters, the Kedarnath Temple is considered one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, sacred abodes of Lord Shiva, and forms a vital link in the Chota Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, alongside Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Believed to have been first built by the Pandavas and later revived by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century, the temple remains inaccessible during winter due to extreme snowfall. Each year, the deity’s idol is moved to Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar Temple, from where it returns in a ritualistic procession to Kedarnath for the summer reopening.

On Day 1 alone, local authorities estimated over 10,000 pilgrims visited the shrine. The temple premises, adorned with saffron marigolds, festive flags, and hand-painted banners bearing “Om Namah Shivaya,” glowed with spiritual fervour as the Himalayan winds carried the scent of incense and camphor.

The Uttarakhand government, anticipating record footfall this year, has fortified yatra logistics with enhanced medical posts, disaster response units, and newly paved access roads. Helicopter services and digital queue systems have also been expanded to improve pilgrim mobility and safety.