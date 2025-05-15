Punjab: Life returning to normal in border villages of Ferozepur, Fazilka

Ferozepur/Fazilka (Pb), May 15 (PTI) Life in the villages situated along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab is returning to normal, with villagers coming back to their homes that they had left behind for safer places following tensions between India and Pakistan.

After the two neighbouring countries arrived at an agreement on May 10 to halt military actions, the residents of the border villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts started coming back.

Malkeet Singh of Jallo Ke village in Ferozepur, situated at a stone's throw from the International Border, said, "People are coming back and it feels like life is returning to normal, step by step." Reflecting on the tense days of the conflict, he said, "The first few days were terrifying. We heard strange sounds at night and the fear of the unknown kept us all awake. But slowly, things are beginning to settle down." Several residents of the border villages, including Gatti Rajoke, Tendiwala, Kalluwala, Nayi Gatti Rajoke, Jallo and Rahime Ke Gatti, had left for safer places when the tensions between the two countries escalated.

Tara Singh (40) from Nayi Gatti Rajoke talked about the painful reality of leaving everything behind.

"After the tensions soared, most of the people left. It was not easy. Some spent thousands of rupees to bring their belongings to safety," he said.

For Gurjeet Kaur (52), the decision to stay back in the village was not easy, but it was one that she does not regret.

"No one asked me to leave and I chose to stay. Some people went to stay with their relatives, but we had faith in the soldiers," she said.

Sixteen-year-old Jaswinder Singh from Tendiwala said his family did not leave the village as they knew that they were safe because of the security forces.

"I feel proud of them for protecting us," he said.

The residents of the border villages in Fazilka extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Army.

Unlike previous instances, there was no need for evacuation orders this time, a testament to the preparedness and capabilities of the armed forces, officials said.

Babbu Singh from Jodha Bheni village, situated right along the zero line, said, "We had complete faith in our Army. We stood firm in our village. With our forces at the border, there was no fear. The administration also kept us well-informed with timely guidance." During the escalation of the conflict, a Pakistani drone that attempted to breach the border near Fazilka was intercepted by the Army, preventing any damage.

Recalling the 1971 war, locals proudly highlighted how the brave soldiers sacrificed their lives to protect Fazilka.

In their honour, a war memorial was established in Asafwala, which continues to be a site of reverence and respect, they said.

Sanjay Kumar from Khanwala village, just a kilometre from the Pakistan border, said, "When the Army is present, it boosts our confidence. Like every Indian, we take pride in our armed forces. Their presence allows us to sleep peacefully at night." The same patriotic spirit was seen among the residents of Pakka Chishti village, who gathered in solidarity and said, "As long as the Army stands guard, we are safe." Fazilka's Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu praised the people of the district for their wholehearted cooperation with the administration and the armed forces.

"Where people are so united with the forces and the administration, no enemy can ever dare to cross the border," she said.

A level of normalcy has returned to the border areas of Punjab, with markets teeming with people and schools reopening.

India and Pakistan arrived at the agreement to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI COR CHS VSD RC