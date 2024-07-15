Raghuraj Pratap Singh's father put under house arrest to ensure peaceful Muharram: Police

Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Uday Pratap Singh, the father of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) president and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, has been put under house arrest by the district administration to ensure a peaceful Muharram in the city, police said on Monday.

Uday Pratap Singh, commonly called 'Raja Saheb', is the titular head of the formerly princely state of Bhadri. His son Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' is a 7-time MLA from Kunda assembly seat in Pratapgarh district.

Nearly a dozen supporters of Uday Pratap have also been put on house arrest, which will last for 68 hours till 9 pm on July 17, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Kunda, Ajeet Singh, said Uday Pratap and his supporters try to organise a 'bhandara' (community feast) to mark the anniversary of a monkey that died years ago on the Muharram procession (Tazia) route in Sheikhpur Aashiq area.

As a precautionary measure, notices have been put up at the main gate of Uday Pratap's residence, 'Bhadri Kothi' on the orders of District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bharat Ram, the CO said.

A police force has been deployed at the residences of all people under house arrest and they have been instructed to keep an eye on their activities, he said.