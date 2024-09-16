Rahul Gandhi returns from ‘US’ after 10 days

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday returned from his three-day visit to the United States after about 10 days.

Gandhi left New Delhi in the wee hours on September 6 for his three-day US visit from September 8 to 10.

Gandhi's trip to the US was not just a series of public interactions but reportedly included a meeting with influential figures like US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, known for his involvement in international diplomacy.

This meeting, if confirmed, could suggest discussions on broader geopolitical strategies, possibly touching upon India's internal politics, given Lu's reputed interest in democratic processes globally.

Following this alleged meeting, Gandhi was accused of internationalising his political campaign and seeking strategic advice on managing India's complex political dynamics.

After his return, Gandhi is expected to campaign for the INDIA alliance in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Gandhi’s visit was also marred by controversies over his remarks on a hypothetical treatment of Sikhs in India in future and meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar.

Despite running the government at the centre for over a decade, BJP appeared to be clueless as its IT cell head and national spokesperson Amit Malviya asked about the whereabouts of the Congress leader for five days.