RG Kar: Victim's parents, doctors want CBI to conduct further probe into case

Kolkata: With the CBI planning to file an appeal before the Calcutta High Court seeking death sentence for Sanjay Roy, sentenced to life in jail till death by a city court in the RG Kar rape-murder case, the father of the deceased doctor said they respect the lower court's judgment but urged the probe agency to ensure the arrest and punishment of other criminals involved in the case.

Speaking to PTI, the father said, "I will seek the advice of my counsel to understand the move of the central probe agency."

Doctors in West Bengal, who have been protesting and asserting that Roy's conviction does not deliver justice to the victim, said they would want the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the killing of their colleague.

"I just came to know about CBI planning to file an appeal before the Calcutta High Court seeking death sentence for Sanjay Roy, but was unable to understand the implications of it. I will talk to my lawyer before commenting on this. However, I would like to say that I respect the verdict of the judge of the Sealdah court. The CBI must investigate and arrest all the other criminals involved in murdering my daughter," the father told PTI.

The CBI plans to file an appeal before the Calcutta High Court seeking death sentence for Sanjay Roy, who was sentenced to "life imprisonment until death" by the Sealdah court in the RG Kar case.

Dr. Kaushik Chaki, president of the West Bengal Doctors' Forum, told PTI, "We need the CBI to act properly and ensure that the investigative process addresses the issue fully, bringing every culprit to justice. They must investigate institutional corruption and consequences that have jeopardised the judicial process, as well as the tampering of evidence, destruction of infrastructure, and the hushing up of matters, including the failure to give NOC to file charges against the then principal of RG Kar and high-ranking officials of the police department."

"Instead of following the lines of Kolkata Police, the CBI must act as a responsible body to uncover the truth," he added.

Dr. Rajiv Pandey, another senior doctor, said, "We are demanding further investigation into the involvement of more than one person, evidence destruction, and a larger conspiracy."