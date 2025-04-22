Kiren Rijiju slams Mamata Banerjee over Waqf Act implementation

Mumbai: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, stating that under a federal structure, a state cannot block a law passed by Parliament.

Rijiju said some misguided Muslims and politicians engaged in vote bank appeasement are opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He added that the government would soon expose these elements.

He made these remarks during a press conference in Mumbai.

Banerjee had earlier stated that the Waqf Act would not be implemented in West Bengal and that she would protect minorities and their properties.

Responding to Banerjee's remarks, the Minority Affairs Minister said, "We work under a federal structure. She can oppose the Act in theory, but she cannot say that she will not implement a law passed by Parliament in the state." He also criticised the TMC chief for violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act.

He noted that several members of the Muslim community have come forward to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting the Waqf Act.

The Union Minister said rules would be framed to ensure that Waqf properties are used for the welfare of poor Muslims.

"We will soon expose those who looted poor Muslims and misled them about the provisions of the law. Such elements and some politicians interested in vote bank appeasement have been spreading lies — that Muslims will lose their burial grounds or mosques, and that their land will be seized. Speaking such lies is a sin," he said.

He further alleged that the Opposition had spread misinformation that Muslims' citizenship would be revoked under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Has anything like that happened, even though the CAA has been in force for more than a year?" he asked.

Responding to a question on the National Herald case, the minister said Congress workers should realise that their funds were looted by their own leaders.