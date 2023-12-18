Rs 8,111cr supplementary budget tabled in Jharkhand assembly

Ranchi: Amid ruckus by the opposition BJP, the second supplementary budget of Rs 8,111.75 crore for 2023-24 was tabled in Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

As the House assembled for the day around 11am, the saffron party legislators trooped into the well raising slogans against the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in the state.

The opposition, led by BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan, demanded a debate on the recovery of unaccounted cash from the premises linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and ED summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Leader of the Opposition, Amar Bauri, said the issue of cash haul, ED summons and deteriorating law and order situation are the state's burning issues.

"The CM took oath of office and secrecy. He should honour the summons of a central probe agency. Despite six summons by the agency, the CM is running away. Why shouldn't he resign from his post. We want a debate in the House," Bauri said.

Replying to this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said Sahu is not a member of Jharkhand Assembly.

"He is a Rajya Sabha member. It is not a state matter. As far as ED summons are concerned, the CM is replying to the probe agency," he said.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the House should avoid issues, which are not linked to the state assembly.

He requested the agitating legislators to go back to their seats but they did not pay heed and continued to protest, which forced the speaker to adjourn the House till 12.30 pm.

The House resumed at 12.36 pm amid uproarious scenes by the opposition. Amid the ruckus, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled second supplementary budget for 2023-24.