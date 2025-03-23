Rules provide for secret sitting of Lok Sabha; provision never used

New Delhi: Rules allow the government to convene a "secret sitting" of the Lok Sabha to discuss sensitive issues, but the provision has not been used so far.

According to a constitutional expert, during the 1962 Chinese aggression, some opposition MPs proposed a secret sitting of the House to discuss the issue. But the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not agree to it.

Chapter 25 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha' has enabling provisions to hold secret sittings at the request of the Leader of the House.

According to Rule 248, subclause one, on a request made by the Leader of the House, the speaker will fix a day or a part of it for sitting of the House in secret.

Subclause 2 says that when the House sits in secret no stranger will be permitted to be present in the chamber, lobby or the galleries. But some will be allowed during such sittings.

Another rule in the chapter says the speaker may direct that a report of the proceedings of a secret sitting be issued in such manner as the chair thinks fit.

"But no other person present shall keep a note or record of any proceedings or decisions of a secret sitting, whether in part or full, or issue any report of, or purport to describe such proceedings".

When it is considered that the necessity for maintaining secrecy in regard to the proceedings of a secret sitting has ceased to exist and subject to the consent of the speaker, the Leader of the House or any authorised member can move a motion that the proceedings during a such a sitting be no longer treated as secret.

If the motion is passed, the secretary general will prepare a report of the proceedings of the secret sitting, and publish it at the earliest.

Rules warn that disclosure of proceedings or decisions of a secret proceeding or sitting by any person in any manner will be treated as a "gross breach of privilege of the House".

Constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari said there has been "no occasion" to hold a secret sitting of the House.

Citing his interactions with old timers, he said during the China-India conflict in 1962, some opposition members had proposed a secret sitting to discuss the sensitive issues. But Nehru did not agree, saying the public should know.