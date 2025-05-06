Sirens tested in Pune ahead of mock drills

Pune, May 6 (PTI) Civil Defence officials on Tuesday started activating the emergency response system by testing some 75 sirens installed across the city.

The Union home ministry has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"After receiving the guidelines regarding the mock drills, we have started testing the sirens....our personnel are visiting each site to verify that sirens are functioning properly," said Yogesh Pardeshi, divisional warden of the Kothrud division of Civil Defence.

Volunteers are also coordinating with various agencies including the district disaster management cell, fire brigade, police, defence forces, and medical services to prepare for the comprehensive mock drill, he said.

District disaster management cell officer Vitthal Banaute said a meeting of all stakeholders including representatives of Civil Defence, police, local administration, defence entities, health officials and fire services has been convened to finalize preparations for the exercise. PTI SPK KRK