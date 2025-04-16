Sixteenth Finance Commission embarks on four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, April 16 (PTI) The Sixteenth Finance Commission headed by Arvind Pangariya embarked on a four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from April 15 to 18.

The commission members arrived in the state on Tuesday night and were received by Finance Minister P Keshav.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will give a presentation to the commission at the secretariat between 11 am and 1 pm on Wednesday, according to the official itinerary shared by government sources.

Later, the commission will meet the representatives of political parties, followed by an official dinner at Berm Park in Vijayawada.

The commission will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to meet the representatives from local bodies, industry and trade.

Following an early morning visit to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati on Friday (April 18), the commission will depart to Delhi culminating its trip. PTI STH ADB