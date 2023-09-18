Special session of Parliament will witness historic decisions: PM Modi

New Delhi: This special session of Parliament will witness historic decisions despite being small, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said outside Parliament.

Tomorrow, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament building.

“Ganesha being vighnaharta will make sure there is no hurdle in the progress of the country,” Modi said.

The special session of Parliament starts on Monday amid an intense buzz on whether the government will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the five-day sitting.

A total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.

Floor leaders were on Sunday informed at an all-party meet that a bill on the welfare of senior citizens and three related to SC/ST order have been added to the agenda.

The bills listed earlier include the one on the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session and has drawn protests from the opposition as it seeks to put service conditions of the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners on par with the cabinet secretary and not a Supreme Court judge, as is the case now.

This is being seen as a downgrade in their stature.

Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, there has been a view, including in the BJP circles, that a bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

That Prime Minster Narendra Modi has often highlighted, including in the recent G20 Summit, the growing role of women in different fields in the country has added to the buzz about such a bill.