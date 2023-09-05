Teachers play key role in building our future, inspiring dreams: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of teachers in building the future as he greeted them on Teachers' Day on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he also paid tributes to noted educationist and former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is commemorated as Teachers' Day.

Modi said on X, "Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary." Modi also shared a video of his interaction on Monday with the winners of the National Teachers' Award. He had urged them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

In his interaction with the 75 award winners at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. PTI KR DV DV