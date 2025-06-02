Telangana: Man 'ends' life after father could not buy luxury car for him

Hyderabad, Jun 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Siddipet district of Telangana after his father, who worked as a farm labourer, could not afford to buy him a luxury car, citing his financial condition, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Chatlapally village on May 30. The man went to his agricultural field and consumed an unknown pesticide. Later, he went to his house and informed his parents that he had taken the extreme step, they said.

He was taken to a hospital and died while undergoing treatment on May 31, police said.

The man had discontinued his studies. He was addicted to alcohol and his mental condition was not stable. He used to argue with his parents, demanding luxury things, including a modern house and a luxury car, a police official at Jagadevpur police station said.

His parents own two acres of land and, due to financial inability, they tried to convince him. However, he refused and insisted on buying the luxury car. They went to Siddipet on May 30 and offered to purchase another car, but the man refused it and later in the afternoon consumed the "poisonous" substance, police said.

The father of the deceased man lodged a complaint and a case was registered. PTI VVK VVK KH