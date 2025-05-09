Telangana temples hold special pujas for armed forces amid Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Special pujas were performed in temples under the Endowments Department across Telangana on Friday to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

According to an official release, the special pujas were conducted following a directive from the state government.

The Director of Endowments stated that the pujas should be performed with the participation of local MLAs, public representatives, and other prominent individuals.

However, the official clarified that the participation of MLAs and others in the pujas is voluntary.

Accordingly, special pujas and homams were performed at several temples, including the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swami Temple (popularly known as 'Dakshina Kasi') in Vemulawada.

As per the directive of the Endowments Department, the special pujas were offered to pray for the safety of personnel from the tri-services and the victory of the armed forces, the release added.