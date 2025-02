Kushinagar: A truck truck hit an auto-rickshaw here, leaving three persons dead and four others injured, police said on Thursday.

Those killed were identified as Mansa Chauhan (40), Awadhesh Chauhan (41) and Kanta Chauhan (65), they said.

The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Kaptanganj from where doctors referred them to the Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they said.

A case has been registered at Kaptanganj police station.