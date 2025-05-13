Toddler mauled to death by pet Rottweiler dog

Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) A four-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a pet Rottweiler dog after it broke free from its owner's control at a residential society in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Hathijan area of the city on Monday night, they said.

The baby girl's maternal aunt took her out in the common garden of the housing society. At that time, a woman resident brought her pet Rottweiler downstairs while talking on the phone, police inspector Hitesh Baria said.

"Suddenly, the dog got aggressive and attacked the infant and her aunt as it slipped from the owner's grip. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital but the baby eventually succumbed to her injuries while her aunt is still admitted to the hospital," he added.

"We have sent the infant's body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. An FIR will be registered after the post-mortem report is received," the inspector said.

The CCTV footage shared by the housing society shows a large Rottweiler attacking the infant and her aunt when they were sitting near the garden with others. Before the owner could react and take control, the aggressive dog mauled the baby and left her aunt injured.

Raju Chauhan, the toddler's maternal uncle, told reporters that the baby died due to deep wounds on her neck and skull.

After learning about the incident, Vivekanandnagar police of the Ahmedabad Rural rushed to the spot and launched a probe. PTI PJT NP