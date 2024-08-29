Two men arrested with illegal liquor in Noida

Noida: Two men have been arrested with illegal liquor from two different areas of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Abhendra Singh arrested Amit Gupta near Sector 4 on Thursday night and recovered country-made liquor from his possession, Station House Officer (SHO) Phase I police station Amit Bhadana said.

In another incident, Sub-Inspector Abhay Pratap Singh arrested a man named Aditya near the Sector 55/56 tri-junction on Thursday night and seized illegal liquor from him, according to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 24 Police Station.