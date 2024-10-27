Two cadres of banned PLA held in Manipur's Tengnoupal, arms recovered

Imphal: Two cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army were arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

They were held by a team of Assam Rifles from the vicinity of border pillar number 87 on Saturday and handed over to the police, an official statement said.

The two have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and handed over to Pallel Police Station, it added.

On Friday, security forces apprehended one cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) from Yanghoubung village near the India-Myanmar border, an officer said.

Advertisment

The arrested cadre of the banned Prepak (Pro) was identified as Robert Lalhahdam, and a rifle was recovered from his possession, he said.

Meanwhile, security forces, during a search operation at the foothills of Thangjing ridge in forest areas of Teijang village in Churachandpur district, recovered five rifles, one country-made mortar, four detonators and two grenades.

Another search operation at the foothills of Tentha Tuwaband areas in Thoubal district led to the recovery of six arms and ammunition, the official added.