Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu division officers discuss need to curb fake news

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday held a review with key civil administration officials from the Jammu division to assess the emergency preparedness and the need to curb fake news regarding the armed conflict underway.

The review was conducted particularly to assess civil defence, emergency services, and public reassurance measures, and the need to curb the spread of misinformation.

The minister highlighted the vulnerability of International Border (IB) villages like those in Kathua and Samba.

"Together, we are ensuring that the administration stays ahead of any challenge," Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel and Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, said.

He said that the situation is being closely monitored.

"A key point of discussion was the need to curb the spread of misinformation. Clear directives are in place to monitor and act against fake news and rumors circulating on social media and other platforms, in order to maintain public trust and calm," the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.

The review meeting was attended by divisional commissioners of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, and Samba.

The defence officers provided comprehensive updates on civil defence readiness, transport arrangements, maintenance of bunkers, establishment of relief camps, and enhancement of medical care.