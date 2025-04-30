UP: Couple commits suicide by hanging from tree in Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A married couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves from a tree using a sari and a scarf in a mango orchard under Leelapur police station limits here, police said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Monu Shakya said the couple had left their home on Tuesday, telling their family that they were going to see a doctor.

Shashank (24), a resident of Leelapur working in Ghaziabad, had returned home two days ago following the death of his uncle Sunil. On Tuesday, he left the house with his 22-year-old wife Anshu, on pretext to get medicine. Later, the couple was found hanging from a tree in an orchard near Hariharpur village, belonging to a man named Anurag, the police said.

According to police, Shashank used a black scarf and Anshu used her sari to hang themselves. The couple had been married for two years.

Further investigations and legalese into the matter are underway, the police added.