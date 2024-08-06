VHP urges govt to ensure safety of Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged the government to take "every possible" step to ensure the safety of Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities in Bangladesh, claiming that "fundamentalists" are targeting them in several districts of the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference, VHP president Alok Kumar called for strict security vigil on the Indo-Bangladesh border, saying that attempts could be made to "orchestrate infiltration" into the Indian territory taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.

He also asked the world community to take "effective action" for the safety of minorities and protection of human rights in Bangladesh which he said is "trapped in a strange uncertainty, violence and anarchy".

"In the recent past, religious places, business establishments and houses of Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities have also been rampaged in Bangladesh. Till last night, 22 houses in Panchgarh district alone, 20 houses in Jhenaidah and 22 shops in Jessore became targets of the fundamentalists and in many districts even crematoriums were vandalised," he said.

There is "hardly" any district left in Bangladesh which has not become a target of their "violence and terror", he added.

"In Bangladesh, the houses, shops, offices, business establishments of Hindus and women, children and even the centres of their belief, faith and worship such as temples and gurudwaras are not safe. It can be said that the condition of the oppressed minorities there is going from bad to worse," Kumar said.

He claimed that a lot of damage has been done to ISKCON temple in the neighbouring country.

"The Vishva Hindu Parishad urges the government of Bharat to take every possible step for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh," he said, adding, "It is appropriate to point out that Hindus, who were once 32 per cent in Bangladesh, are now less than 8 per cent and they too are victims of continuous jihadi persecution."

Kumar said it is possible that taking advantage of the prevailing situation, a "big attempt" may be made to orchestrate infiltration into the Indian territory through the 4,096-kilometre-long Indo-Bangladesh border.

"We have to be extremely cautious about this. Therefore, it is necessary for our security forces to keep strict 24x7 vigil on the borders and not allow any kind of infiltration," he added.

The VHP president said after the resignation of the Hasina government and her leaving the country, the process of formation of interim government in the neighbouring country is underway.

"In this hour of crisis, Bharat stands firmly with the entire society of Bangladesh as a friend. We wish that democracy and a secular government be re-established in Bangladesh as soon as possible. The society and government of Bharat will continue to support Bangladesh in this matter," he added.