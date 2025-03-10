Violence in Mhow and Gandhinagar district amid ICC Champions Trophy celebrations

Mhow/Gandhinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Tensions flared in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town and Gandhinagar district of Gujarat amid celebrations of the Indian cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, resulting in unrest and multiple arrests across the two states.

In Mhow, located in Indore district, police arrested 13 individuals after a celebratory rally descended into chaos with incidents of stone-pelting on Sunday night, injuring four persons. Authorities responded promptly, intervening to restore law and order.

Meanwhile, in Gandhinagar, police detained 11 individuals after a late-night motorcycle rally celebrating the Indian team's victory over New Zealand turned violent. The police acted quickly to manage the unrest, resulting in several arrests.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh said four people sustained injuries in five separate incidents of violence across various locations in Mhow town. Numerous vehicles were targeted, with three cars and several two-wheelers reportedly attacked and set ablaze.

The situation is currently under control, Singh stated, assuring the public that authorities are taking the matter seriously.

"So far, 13 persons have been arrested on charges of arson and violence, and an FIR has been registered. We will also invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against some of those involved," he added.

In response to the escalating unrest, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and worked to restore peace, he said and appealed to people to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation on social media, warning that legal action would be taken against those who violate this directive.

The violence reportedly began near a mosque when two groups, initially celebrating together, became embroiled in a dispute that escalated after firecrackers were set off. This led to accusations and confrontations, ultimately resulting in the stone-pelting incidents.

Mhow police station in-charge Rahul Sharma confirmed that the clashes were concentrated in specific areas, including Taal Mohalla, Sewa Marg, Patti Bazar, Manek Chowk, and close to the Jama Masjid. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and mobile recordings to identify those responsible for the violence.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agarwal stated that a rally was taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory on Sunday night.

"Some people were engaged in an altercation that escalated into two parties pelting each other with stones," he added.

Local residents claimed an altercation arose as the procession comprising young cricket enthusiasts approached the Jama Masjid area, where a large group of individuals hurled stones at them. Amid the chaos, participants fled the scene abandoning their motorcycles.

In the aftermath, some people set fire to a number of abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions, they said.

As a precaution, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed to Mhow, with senior police officials monitoring the situation.

In Gandhinagar, violence erupted in Dehgam town following a motorcycle rally around 10:30 PM. The rally passed near a mosque in a minority-dominated area, where bikers revved their engines and honked, causing disturbances for people gathered for Ramadan prayers.

Tensions escalated when some individuals confronted the bikers, leading to verbal altercations and attempts to attack the riders with sticks.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, P.N. Vanda, said that most bikers fled the scene after being confronted, abandoning their motorcycles, which were subsequently damaged by the attackers.

An FIR was filed on Monday, and investigations are underway. Vanda said aside from the complainan, two sustained a fracture while trying to escape, and no other injuries were reported.

Nine people have been specifically named in the FIR and face charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for offences related to unlawful assembly, rioting, intentional insults with the aim of provoking a breach of peace and causing property damage. PTI COR MAS COR KA PD ARU GK SKL NSK