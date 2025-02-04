What's Nehru's story in "JFK's Forgotten Crisis" used by PM Modi to attack Rahul?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday threw a unique counter-narrative in the Lok Sabha to the criticism by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi indeed recommended Rahul to read the book "JFK's Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA, and the Sino-Indian War" by Bruce Riedel.

Prime Minister’s counter-narrative came a day after Congress scion questioned the government's handling of foreign policy, particularly with respect to China's alleged territorial incursions.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi lambasted what he described as an immature approach to discussing foreign policy.

"A few people think they don't appear mature if they don't speak on foreign policy. They think that they should definitely speak on foreign policy, even if it causes harm to the country," PM Modi said in a direct jibe at the Congress MP.

Modi's recommendation of "JFK's Forgotten Crisis" was not just a suggestion for reading material but a strategic move to place historical context behind his rebuttal.

The book, written by former CIA official Bruce Riedel, dives deep into the diplomatic challenges faced by President John F. Kennedy, particularly during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

It's a narrative that offers a potentially unflattering portrayal of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, especially during a time of national crisis.

According to the book, Nehru was more interested in conversing with Jacqueline Kennedy than with President Kennedy himself, which has been used in political discourse to question Nehru's focus on substantive diplomacy during his tenure.

A file photo of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with with US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and President John F Kennedy

The book also discusses how Nehru sought American assistance when Chinese forces attacked India, revealing a period where Nehru's foreign policy was under strain, contrasting with his public stance of non-alignment and diplomacy.

Riedel's account highlights how, amidst the Cuban Missile Crisis, another less-discussed crisis was unfolding in South Asia.

The book sheds light on the covert support the U.S. provided to India, including military aid and the covert operations in Tibet aimed at countering Chinese influence.

This historical reflection through Modi's lens serves as a critique of Nehru's decision-making, suggesting that Nehru's policies might have been more about personal connections than strategic national interest.

By bringing up "JFK's Forgotten Crisis," Modi aimed to draw a parallel between past and present, implying that criticism of current foreign policy should be informed by historical precedents.