Woman wanted in Rs 2.25 crore drug seizure case nabbed

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman wanted in a Rs 2.25 crore drug seizure case has been arrested here after being on the run for three months, police said on Thursday.

Nilofer Sherali Cendole was nabbed by the Thane police's Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) in Vikhroli on Wednesday when she was travelling from Bandra to Mumbra near Thane, said an official.

In February, the Thane ANC had conducted a raid in Shil Daighar area of Thane and arrested Ilyas Khan (19), Aman Kamal Khan (21) and Saif Khan (25) after seizing MD, a narcotic drug, worth Rs 2.25 crore from a flat.

The flat belonged to Nilofer Cendole and they were about to deliver the drugs to her, the police claimed.

Cendole then absconded, but continued to operate in Bandra MHADA ground area, officials said.

She has multiple cases registered against her.

Further probe was on, the official added. PTI ZA KRK