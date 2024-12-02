AIFF signs commercial rights agreement with Shrachi Sports, Sony Sports to telecast I-League matches

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday signed a commercial rights agreement for its premier competitions, including the I-League and IWL, with Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited for producing and broadcasting 338 matches in the 2024-25 season.

Advertisment

The other events include I-League 2, Senior National Championship for Santosh Trophy and Senior Women's National Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy.

These senior men and women club leagues and national championship matches will be streamed on the SSEN app, and 110 of the 132 I-League matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

The development comes days after the I-League's 18th edition kicked off as scheduled on November 23, following a last-minute resolution to a broadcast impasse that had sparked a revolt by the participating clubs.

Advertisment

"This significant partnership will help Indian football to get necessary exposure," said AIFF secretary general Anilkumar Prabhakaran said in a statement.

Rahul Todi, managing director at Shrachi Sports, said, "It is indeed a historic day for Shrachi Sports to be partnering with AIFF. This will provide a platform for men and women players to showcase their talents to national and international audiences with high quality HD content.

"With this partnership, Shrachi shows its commitment towards being part of India's growing sports ecosystem." Budging to the demands of the 12 clubs just a few hours before the league's kickoff, the AIFF had said that Sony Network would broadcast the league from the second round.

Advertisment

However, a day before that, under the banner of I-League Clubs Association, the 12 clubs shot off a letter to the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, warning that they would not commence the tournament until Sony Network was confirmed as the official broadcaster of the league.