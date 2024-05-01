Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 1 May 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Commentary 30 April

Commentary

कैसे बचेगा Prajwal Revanna? Sex scandal और कर्नाटक की राजनीति | कितना भारी पड़ेगा अमित शाह से मज़ाक?
2024 LS polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu monitors the progress of polling during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at ECI headquarters, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi

Oppn cries foul as final voter turnout jumps by more than 5%

Election to Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat deferred to May 25

 

Doctored video

Amit Shah addresses a press conference in Guwahati

Amit Shah's doctored video: Delhi Police summons 12 more people; 2 arrested in Gujarat

 

Karnataka Sex Videos

Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal

Who leaked Prajwal Revanna's sex videos?
Arvind Kejriwal arrest

In this Thursday, March 28, 2024 file photo, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case

SC questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

 

Team India

Yuzvendra Chahal Sanju Samson Rinku Singh Shubman Gill

Samson, Chahal in; Gill, Rinku among reserves of India's T20 World Cup squad

How India's T20 World Cup-bound players have fared so far in IPL

Sanju Samson, the silent fighter who made his own fortune

 

Crime

Handcuff Arrest Crime Jail Punishment rape death murder

Murder accused turned saint nabbed after 27 years from Rishikesh
IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumrah and Lucknow Super Giants player Nicholas Pooran after Lucknow won the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Beating Mumbai Indians, Stoinis, bowlers take LSG closer to IPL playoffs

 

Today's Top news headlines
