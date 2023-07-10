Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 10 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
10 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Uniform Civil Code

Has BJP secured tacit support of KCR on Uniform Civil Code?

Ruling BRS in Telangana to oppose UCC, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Part-2: Khalistan-Canada Connection

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canada was playing with fire for a long and now it has started burning the house



Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Nirmala Sitharaman President Murmu.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Murmu



Australia vs England

Jonny Bairstow Ashes England Australia

Is the Indo-Pak rivalry provoking The Ashes?

Heavy Rains

Submerged Panchvaktra Temple in swollen Beas river due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Mandi district, Sunday.jpg

Monsoon fury in HP: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued, about 300 stuck across state

Water crisis grips Shimla; heavy silt, damaged pipes to be blamed

Heavy rains further push up retail tomato prices up to Rs 200/kg

Rains continue to lash Uttarakhand, several roads closed after landslides

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for 3rd consecutive day; restoration work in progress

Explained: How will El Niño change in the future?

Southeast Asia braces for more droughts and haze



Zee Entertainment

Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra (File photo)

SAT rejects Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka's plea against Sebi order



Karnataka

Hanuman Jayanti Mysore.jpg

''Yuva Brigade'' member stabbed to death following ''Hanuma Jayanti'' celebrations in Mysuru district



Manipur Violence

Manipur police destroys bunkers

Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi



India China Map

India pips China as most attractive emerging market for investing: Invesco Global report



Moon Mission

Chandrayaan-3 mission

With more fuel, fail-safe measures, Chandrayaan-3 to leap towards moon on Friday



RS polls

EAM Jaishanka filing Rajya Sabha nomination

EAM S Jaishankar files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for Rajya Sabha polls



E-commerce

Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day sale on July 15-16; to ride on 'positive' consumer sentiments



Legal

Arvind Kejriwal Supreme court sc

SC refuses to stay Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, issues notice

SC agrees to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia in cases filed by CBI, ED

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav Thackeray to SC

HC sets aside Centre's order cancelling OCI card of academic Ashok Swain

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till July 24



Fast and furious

Lakshya Sen Canada Open

Sensational Lakshya Sen seals Canada Open title



Grand Chess Tour

D Gukesh vs Viswanathan Anand

D Gukesh finishes 5th, Vishy Anand settles for tied 7th in Blitz event



Covid-19

A healthcare worker collects sample of an NCC cadet for Covid-19 test

Coronavirus cases in India at all-time low since 2020



Deinfluencing

social media influencers.png

The deinfluencing trend reflects a growing desire for authenticity online



NATO Summit

Nato summit Ukraine top agenda.jpg

NATO unity test as Ukraine's possible entry may be the biggest challenge



Threads vs Twitter

Threads app vs Twitter

Meta’s Threads is surging, but mass migration from Twitter is likely to remain an uphill battle



Pakistan

Virgin Atlantic.jpg

British carrier Virgin Atlantic ends its operation in Pakistan



Entertainment

Jawan-Prevue-Shah-Rukh-Khan

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan promises action packed movie, sports bald avatar

Being able to give your 100% only kind of success that's not fickle: Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri-starrer untitled entertainer to release in February



Mass killings

kindergarten china attack.jpg

Kindergarten stabbing in China's Guangdong province leaves six dead, one injured

9 shot in downtown Cleveland, 1 seriously injured; suspect at large



