Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today – 11 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Aug 2023
Top news headlines of today – 11 August 2023

No-confidence motion

PM Modi spoke so little on Manipur: Congress after walkout

Entire country with Manipur: PM Modi's 130-minute reply to no-trust

No let up in efforts to restore peace in Manipur: PM Modi

Indira Gandhi govt gave Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka: PM Modi

Whoever the opposition wishes bad for, ends up doing well: PM Modi

Lok Sabha suspends Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress says action 'undemocratic'

History of no-confidence motions and their results
Advertisment

 

EC appointments

Why CEC, ECs may be treated as bureaucrats if proposed bill is passed?

 

Advertisment

Manipur Violence

Efforts being made to attack tribals in India: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Meitei, Kuki MLAs write to PM over Assam Rifles' presence in Manipur

 

Nuh Violence

Schools in Nuh to open from Friday, transport services to be restored
Advertisment

 

Air India

Air India's new logo at its unvealing in New Delhi on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Tata Group's Air India unveils new brand identity, aircraft livery

 

Advertisment

Business

Post Antfin deal, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma controls 24.3% voting right

Verizon Business inks USD 2.1 bn technology deal with HCLTech

 

Haryana

Will Shatrujeet Kapur become new Haryana DGP?

 

Bihar

CBI arrests Bihar's Srijan scam key accused Rajni Priya after 6 years

 

Turkey Earthquake

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey; at least 23 injured

 

Chinese channel

ED moves Delhi HC seeking to vacate interim protection to NewsClick

 

Gyanvapi Survey

Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi

Varanasi court asks media to avoid unofficial reports

 

Healthcare

Par panel for strict action against CGHS-empanelled hospitals denying admission

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#NewsClick #Congress #no-trust vote #11 august 2023 top news headlines #Lok Sabha #no-trust debate #Narendra Modi #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe