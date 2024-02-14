Top news headlines of today – 14 February 2024

|
Farmers Protest के पहले ही दिन कांग्रेस ने खोली खुद अपनी पोल
Singhu, Tikri borders shut; security beefed up to stop protesters' march to Delhi
Mobile internet services suspended in 7 districts till Feb 15
Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan: Sources
Sandeshkhali: Clashes, protests rock Bengal; TMC assures justice to 'victims'
Shehbaz Sharif gets second term as the prime minister of Pakistan
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto wants his father Asif Ali Zardari's return as Pakistan's President
Extreme observation unwarranted, Gujarat seeks review of SC verdict
PM Modi says India, UAE partners in progress; hail ancient community, cultural ties
Video of dog being beaten up in Thane pet shop goes viral; 2 arrested