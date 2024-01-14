Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 14 January 2024

Niraj Sharma
14 Jan 2024
Mohamed Muizzu

India-Maldives row

Muizzu’s party loses Male Mayoral poll amid diplomatic row with India

Maldives small but it doesn't give them license to 'bully us': Muizzu amid row with India
Ayodhya Ram Temple

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Mandir opening invite, says will visit temple after Jan 22

 

Milind Deora

Sanjay Raut Milind Deora Mumbai South

Haven't decided yet: Milind Deora on joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena

 

UK envoy in PoK

vinay kwatra.jpg

Infringement of sovereignty, territorial integrity 'unacceptable': India to UK after envoy's visit to PoK
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Rahul Gandhi

Congress Yatra: Manipur govt imposes restrictions

 

Lifestyle

winter picnics

The forgotten beauty of winter picnics

 

Delhi Liquor Scam

ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate

As ED calls Kejriwal on Jan 18, his Goa schedule from Jan 19 made public

 

