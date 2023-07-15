Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 15 July 2023

Congress

Why is Kharge going for piecemeal changes?

Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Guj HC's refusal to stay conviction in defamation case

EU on Manipur

Amit Malviya and Rahul Gandhi

After PM Modi leaves France, BJP sees Rahul Gandhi behind EU resolution on Manipur

College Adminissions

CUET-UG result NEET JEE College

CUET-UG results announced, 22k candidates score 100 percentile

Modi in UAE

Narendra Modi UAE visit

PM Modi leaves for India after 'productive' visit to UAE

India and UAE agree on trade settlement in local currencies, linking Fast Payment Systems

IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi

Modi in France

PM Modi raises a toast to Indo-French ties at Bastille Day dinner

India, France aim at jointly developing, producing key military platforms

India, France want legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution

PM Modi asks French business leaders to tap opportunities in India

2024 LS polls

Chirag Paswan J P Nadda

J P Nadda writes to Chirag Paswan to join NDA meeting on July 18

Dharavi Redevelopment

Dharavi Redevelopment project

Dharavi project gift from Maha govt to Modi's crony Adani: Congress

Dharavi Redevelopment project: Residents fear uncertainty about houses, livelihood

India vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin after winning first test against West Indies

Ashwin runs through West Indies batting; India win first test in 3 days

Journey has been long, but it's just the start: Yashasvi Jaiswal

ICC World Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq

If Pakistan doesn't go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans: Misbah

Rain Havoc

A flooded road behind the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14

Delhi: Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast

Yamuna water level drops to 207.98 metre at 11 pm, CWC data shows

Water treatment plants to resume operation soon as Yamuna level drops

Himachal floods: Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from Centre

Cars

New Kia Seltos

New Kia Seltos gets record 13,424 first-day bookings; 1,973 through K-Code

