Top news headlines of today – 15 November 2023

NewsDrum Desk
15 Nov 2023
Israeli forces near Shifa hospital

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli forces enter Shifa hospital in Gaza in search of Hamas terrorists
Subrata Roy death

Sahara Group Subrata Roy

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest

 

World Cup

Rohit Sharma at a pre-match press conference before semifinal clash between India and New Zealand

How the 'FFC' mantra ensured Team India’s success in this World Cup

How waiving off Rohit Sharma’s school fees of Rs 275 became a turning point in his career

 

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

Rescue and relief operations underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed, in Uttarkashi district, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Drilling begins to create escape passage for trapped workers
Assembly Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Dewas.png

EC issues show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi for 'unverified' statement against PM Modi

EC show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

 

Google antitrust case

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai returns to court for second time in 2 weeks

 

