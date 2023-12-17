Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 17 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
17 Dec 2023
समान अवसर की कमी - क्या कांग्रेस ने 2024 में हार मानी?
Nagpur blast

Solar Industries Nagpur blast

Nine people killed in blast at explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ via video conferencing

No power in the universe can bring Article 370 back: PM Modi

 

CWC meeting

Congress party leaders during Congress Working Committee Meeting, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Congress to hold CWC meeting to strategise for 2024 polls on Dec 21: Sources
Science

Pandemic babies Newborn Childbirth infant

Eggs from men, sperm from women: how stem cell science may change how we reproduce

 

Kerala Covid scare

coronavirus covid cases.jpg

COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in Kerala woman

Tamil Nadu says steps to prevent outbreak in place

Karnataka to conduct mock drills in hospitals after Kerala Covid scare

 

Congress chanages

MP: Congress strikes caste balance; Patwari replaces Nath as state unit chief, Singhar new LoP

Congress names Charan Das Mahant as legislative party leader in Chhattisgarh
Parliament Attack

Parliament Attack

Parliament security breach accused wanted to stage self-immolation for drama, attention

Video: संसद की सुरक्षा में चूक से क्या पल्ला झाड़ पाएंगे अमित शाह?

 

Chhattisgarh

farmer suicide.jpg

Chhattisgarh farmer commits suicide over debt; BJP-Congress spar on loan waiver

 

India GDP

Raghuram Rajan Former RBI

If growth rate is not over 6%, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

 

Israel-Hamas war

Hostages Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka and Alon Lulu Shamriz, who were killed mistakenly by IDF troops in Gaza on December 15, 2023.

3 hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops were holding white flag

US military leaders press Israel to shift from major combat to prevent a wider regional war

 

