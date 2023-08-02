Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 2 August 2023

NewsDrum Desk
02 Aug 2023 2 Minutes read
Haryana Violence

Nuh Clashes: Murmurs grow in BJP over Haryana CM ML Khattar's removal

Nuh clashes: SC refuses to stop VHP, Bajrang Dal's protest marches

VHP holds demonstrations against Haryana violence in several parts of Delhi

CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces

VHP's failure to give proper estimation of crowd may be responsible for violence: Dushyant Chautala

Death toll in Haryana violence rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram

SIT to be formed, role of Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP

Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

Security tightened at sensitive locations, says Delhi Police
Article 370

article 370 constitution bench supreme court

Who can recommend revocation of Article 370 when no constituent assembly exists in J-K, asks SC

Live Showdown: SC takes centre stage in Article 370 abrogation challenge

Expect justice on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah

SC only institution that can uphold supremacy of Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti

 

Cabinet reshuffle

Narendra Modi G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting.jpg

Union Cabinet reshuffle delayed or is it that PM Modi has shelved his plan?

 

Tomato Price

Tomato vendors wait for customers, at a vegetable market

Tomato prices hike again on tight supply; Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259/kg
Sports

BCCI media rights television production

BCCI invites bids for media rights for 2023-27

India vs Pakistan clash rescheduled on Oct 14

 

Parliament

Parliamentarians welcome Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (unseen) in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Can't direct PM to be present in House: Dhankhar on oppn demand for Modi's statement on Manipur

Nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha: Opposition bloc

Ask PM Modi to speak in Parliament, visit Manipur: Opposition urges President

Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed in Parliament

 

Bihar

Caste-based census in Bihar

Bihar govt suspends teachers' training programmes to engage them in caste survey

 

Big Cats

Cheetah Deaths

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; cause of death unknown

 

Kerala

Man held for flashing at woman college student on moving train in Kerala

 

Health

Long-term smokers displayed symptoms not meeting smoking-related disease criteria: Study

 

College admissions

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

JNU to release first merit list for undergraduate courses on August 8

 

Rain Havoc

Brahmakapal

Bridge, part of Badrinath master plan, collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; labourer swept away

 

Entertainment

Prime Video announces new docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

 

Donald Trump Indictment

Donald Trump Mar a Lago

Takeaways from the Trump indictment over campaign of 'fraud and deceit'

The judge assigned to Trump's Jan 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters

Donald Trump indicted in 3rd case. Where all the investigations stand?

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies for tampering voting machines

 

Zee-Sony Merger

ZEE Entertainment ZEEL NCLAT

IDBI Bank moves NCLAT against Zee; challenges NCLT order

 

 

