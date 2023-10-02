Top news headlines of today – 2 October 2023

|
AAP decides to help Congress by withdrawing from electoral battle in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan
BJP Central Election Committee meets, focus on Rajasthan; Vasundhara present
PM Modi announces Central Tribal University and Rs 13,500 crore worth projects in Telangana
PM Modi pitches for blending well-being and health with cleanliness drive
Thousands of govt employees gather at Ramlila Maidan to demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme
CBI arrests 4 people in connection with killing of two youths in Manipur
Festive demand steers passenger vehicle wholesales to record high in September