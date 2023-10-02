Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 2 October 2023

02 Oct 2023
AAjay Maken appointed Congress' new treasurer
AAP decides to help Congress by withdrawing from electoral battle in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

 

BJP Central Election Committee meets, focus on Rajasthan; Vasundhara present

 

PM Modi announces Central Tribal University and Rs 13,500 crore worth projects in Telangana
PM Modi pitches for blending well-being and health with cleanliness drive

 

Thousands of govt employees gather at Ramlila Maidan to demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme

 

CBI arrests 4 people in connection with killing of two youths in Manipur
Festive demand steers passenger vehicle wholesales to record high in September

 

