Top news headlines of today – 20 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
20 Jan 2024
Deepika Sita

Ayodhya Ram Temple

'Ram mandir a national temple,' says actor Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita

Congress, not Rajiv responsible for unlocking of Babri Masjid gates; Arun Nehru behind it: Aiyar

Jamia Millia Islamia, DU to be closed for half day on Jan 22

Delhi govt to organise 3-day Ramlila from Saturday, minister claims Centre denied permission to hold event at Bharat Mandapam

Aaj Tak, PVR INOX to live broadcast Ram temple opening in cinema halls

Ram temple event to be telecast live on NDMC public screens; markets to be lit up
Vadodara boat tragedy

Gujarat boat tragedy

Three partners, manager of firm operating lake zone, 2 boatmen arrested

 

Rahul Gandhi fined

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Thane court imposes cost on Rahul Gandhi for delay in filing written statement

 

2024 LS polls

Anand Sharma Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma receives suggestions for party's manifesto
Republic Day

Women pipe band of Delhi Police during rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path

75th Republic Day parade to be women-centric

 

Business

Reliance Industries Limited

Jio Platforms Q3 net profit up 11.6% on robust subscriber adds; ARPU flat sequentially

Reliance Retail Q3 profit up 31.8% to Rs 3,165 crore; gross revenue at Rs 83,063 crore

 

Pakistan-Iran conflict

Pakistan and Iran

Pak says 'minor irritants' with Iran would be overcome mutually through dialogue and diplomacy
Paris Olympics

India vs New Zealand Hockey

Hurting, shocking: Legends react after Indian women team fail to grab Paris berth

How a mind coach is helping Satwik in his quest for Olympic glory

 

