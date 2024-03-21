Advertisment
Top News Headlines National

Top news headlines of today – 21 March 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Sanjay Raut Maharashtra

2024 LS polls

Raut likens Modi to Aurangzeb; BJP says people will give befitting reply to such attacks
Advertisment

 

India-Bhutan ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal

PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather there: MEA

 

Advertisment

Jharkhand

After Sita joins BJP from JMM, Soren family members fight on X

 

Surrogate ads

Diwali Liquor Wine Alcohol Whiskey Delhi Excise Policy case

CCPA asks liquor makers to give products list sold under alcobevs brand in 15 days
Advertisment

 

Fact check

PIB Fact Check

Centre notifies fact check unit under PIB to monitor online content

 

Advertisment

Pannun killing plot

Nikhil Gupta Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Working with India to hold those behind assassination plot accountable, says US

 

Pakistan

US Congressional hearing

Pakistan facing terrible threat of terrorism: US official tells lawmakers
Advertisment

 

Pakistan

Gwadar port attack Pakistan

8 Baloch militants, 2 soldiers killed in Gwadar Port attack in Pakistan

 

Gaming

Game Developers Conference in San Francisco

First-ever India pavilion at Game Developers Conference in San Francisco

 

Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe