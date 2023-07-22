Top news headlines of today — 22 July 2023

|
Two tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Bengal: Amit Malviya
|
Videos showing ugly faces of Kuki flooding after Manipur video
|
|
Why a May 2024 trial in classified documents case double-edged sword for Trump
|
|
Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after law and order remarks
|
Virat Kohli hits first overseas Test ton in half a decade in India's 438
|
Mamata Banerjee brings MGNREGA like scheme, names it 'Khela Hobe', her party's slogan
|
Wait for IAS officers' postings. Bill coming up in Parliament: Kejriwal to NCCSA
|
Russia targets Ukraine's farm storage sites after days of hitting Black Sea port facilities
|
Singapore to probe racial discrimination faced by Indian-origin officer before death
|
No lithium exploration near national wildlife refuge in Nevada, US
Plane rolled upside down in July 4 crash near California airport
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal in his Inter Miami debut