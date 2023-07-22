Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 22 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
22 Jul 2023
Top news headlines of today — 22 July 2023

Bengal shocker

Two tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Bengal: Amit Malviya
Manipur Video war

Kukis videos

Videos showing ugly faces of Kuki flooding after Manipur video

Raigad Landslide

Search and rescue operation underway after a landslide at Irshalwadi village, in Raigad district

Raigad landslide: Death toll rises to 24; 84 still missing

Trump trial

Donald Trump Iowa

Why a May 2024 trial in classified documents case double-edged sword for Trump
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel attends a meeting before monsoon session of assembly

Congress government survives BJP's no-trust motion

Rajasthan

Rajendra Singh Gudha

Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after law and order remarks

India vs West Indies

Virat Kohli West Indies Cricket

Virat Kohli hits first overseas Test ton in half a decade in India's 438

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee greets supporters during the party's Martyrs' Day rally amid rain, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21

Mamata Banerjee brings MGNREGA like scheme, names it 'Khela Hobe', her party's slogan

Delhi vs Centre

People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river wade through floodwaters of the swollen river while relocating to a safer place, in New Delhi

Wait for IAS officers' postings. Bill coming up in Parliament: Kejriwal to NCCSA

Russia Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine Black Sea port

Russia targets Ukraine's farm storage sites after days of hitting Black Sea port facilities

Singapore

Singapore to probe racial discrimination faced by Indian-origin officer before death

United States

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

No lithium exploration near national wildlife refuge in Nevada, US

Plane rolled upside down in July 4 crash near California airport

Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal in his Inter Miami debut

#Russia Ukraine war #Lionel Messi Inter Miami #Raigad Landslide #Mamata Banerjee #Manipur #India vs West Indies #22 July 2023 Top news headlines #Virat Kohli #Today's Top news headlines
