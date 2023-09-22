Advertisment
Top News Headlines
National

Top news headlines of today – 22 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
22 Sep 2023
Nijar Killing

India-Canada tension

Official: Allegation of India's link to Nijjar's killing based on surveillance, intelligence

Justin Trudeau repeats his allegations against India

Do not give platform to persons charged with serious crimes, terrorism: Govt to TV channels as ABP News interviews Sikhs for Justice chief Pannu

India-Canada row escalates; New Delhi temporarily suspends issuance of visas to Canadian citizens

Shares of BLS International, agency processing India visa for Canadians, decline over 2%

There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani terrorist

Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Amit Shah; says Punjabis in panic over worsening India-Canada ties

Congress MP Bittu asks PM to ensure well-being of Indian students in Canada

Canada decides to 'temporarily' adjust staff presence in India
Women's Rervation Bill

Rajya Sabha passes Women's reservation bill

Parliament passes women's reservation bill

Analysis: Why this aggressive Congress push for OBCs?

Cutting across party lines, Rajya Sabha MPs support women's reservation bill

Tutor, that too NGO, does not make leader: Nadda on Rahul's OBC Secy remarks

"BJP's edifice would be reduced to rubble if...": Tejashwi on women's reservation bill

 

US Presidential Elections

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy calls for declaring economic independence from China

 

