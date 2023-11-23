Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 23 November 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
23 Nov 2023
jammu-kashmir-Rajouri-Encounter-Indian-Army

Rajouri Encounter

4 Army personnel including 2 captains martyred, 2 injured

15 security personnel, 25 terrorists among 47 killed in Jammu region this year
Advertisment

 

Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue

Cave Rescue operation.jpg

Day 11: Rescue work enters final stretch at Silkyara tunnel, hopes high

Don't worry, we will meet soon: Trapped workers tell family members as drilling resumes at Silkyara tunnel

41 bed-hospital readied in Uttarkashi for labourers trapped in tunnel

 

Advertisment

G20 Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 virtual summit, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Putin blames other large countries for global economic stress

Important to ensure Israel-Hamas war does not escalate to regional conflict: PM Modi

 

Israel-Hamas war

A first look into Hamas’ underground city, underneath the Shifa Hospital complex

Israel releases video proof of Hamas tunnel underneath Shifa hospital

 

#Today's Top news headlines #23 November 2023 top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe