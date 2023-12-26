Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 26 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
26 Dec 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP national president JP Nadda upon his arrival to attend BJP’s national office-bearers’ meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

2024 LS Polls

Opinion poll predicts return of Modi govt in 2024

Amit Shah, J P Nadda in Kolkata for 2024 LS polls preparations
Poonch Ambush

Chandan Singh Nawada Bihar Poonch ambush

Bihar: Mortal remains of soldier killed in Poonch ambush arrive in Nawada

Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of 3 civilians

 

Covid

A medic puts up a notice at a Covid-19 testing centre of the district hospital after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country, in Chikkamagaluru district

34 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant detected in Karnataka

63 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in India: Sources

 

Ocean Attack

MV Chem Pluto

Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea, confirms drone attack on MV Chem Pluto
WFI suspended

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi

 

France

Legend Airlines plane grounded at Paris airport

Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

 

Ram temple inauguration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the construction work of Sri Ram templ, in Ayodhya district, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Ranbir-Alia, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony
Rajasthan

Bhajan Lal Sharma SMS hospital

Rajasthan CM conducts surprise inspection of SMS Hospital, suspends three employees

 

