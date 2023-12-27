Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 27 December 2023

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
27 Dec 2023
Delhi Police officials at the site after a blast near the Embassy of Israel, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Israeli Embassy Blast

Suspecting 'possible terror attack', Israel issues travel warning for India
EXCLUSIVE

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others in New Delhi on Friday, December 22, 2023

Did Modi puncture Congress' plan to mobilise wrestlers ahead of Ram Temple opening?

Wrestling crisis deepens despite PM's intervention; Vinesh returns her awards

 

BJP

Anupam Hazra

Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post

2024 LS polls: Amit Shah sets target to win 35 of 42 seats in Bengal

 

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra 'renovated and stayed' at London property which is proceeds of money laundering crime: ED
Hate Speech

Swami Prasad Maurya Samajwadi Party

SP leader Maurya says Hinduism is 'deception', seers threaten to blacken his face

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Sun-themed pillars in Ayodhya

Sitaram Yechury turns down Ram temple inauguration invite

'Come back, join Ram, Ramatva, Bharat': VHP slams Sitaram Yechury

Analysis: Will Sonia, Kharge ignore invitation to attend Ram Temple inauguration?

Road in Ayodhya adorned with sun-themed pillars ahead of consecration ceremony at Ram temple

 

Chhattisgarh

Sukma Indian Amry Naxals.jpg

Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

 

