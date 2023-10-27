Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 27 October 2023

NewsDrum Desk
27 Oct 2023
Pakistan's bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Gerald Coetzee during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

SA beat Pak

South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket
NewsDrum Exclusive

Team India's dressing room

Team India's success is written on the wall, on A4 sheets

 

Make in India

Tata Group iPhone

Tata Group to become first Indian iPhone maker; buys plant for Rs 1,000 crore

 

 

India Mobile Congress

Narendra Modi speaking at the India Mobile Congress

2014 is not a date, but a change; people rejected outdated phones to accept us: PM Modi

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect all parts of the country from next month: Sunil Mittal

VIL will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Jio demonstrates satellite-based Gigabit broadband to provide hi-speed connectivity to remote locations: Akash Ambani

Ration distribution scam

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick being taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to Joka ESI Hospital for medical check-up, in Kolkata, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mallick in a money laundering case linked to an alleged ration distribution scam in the state, official sources said on Friday.

ED arrests Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in money laundering case

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to 'scam-tainted' minister

 

Jammu & Kashmir

BSF India-Pakistan border

Firing by Pak Rangers along IB continued for around seven hrs, two injured: BSF

 

Assembly polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey (left) and Arun Goel during a press conference

Himanta defends speech against Md Akbar; says Congress withheld material information

EC bans Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll-going states till December 5

EC notice to Priyanka Gandhi over 'envelop' remarks related to PM Modi's temple visit

Video: राजस्थान कांग्रेस में उलझन उम्मीदवारों पर तो बीजेपी का राम मंदिर का दांव
Israel Hamas war

Israeli troops briefly raid Gaza

Israeli forces conduct another ground raid in Gaza

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops

 

Missing Indian Navy veterans

Indian Navy

Eight Indian Navy veterans awarded death sentence in Qatar; India says deeply shocked

 

Cash for query scam

In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 file photo, TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex

Mahua Moitra writes to LS ethics panel head saying cannot appear on Oct 31, seeks fresh date

 

United States

Green Card USA Visa.jpg

Indians to benefit as White House Commission recommends employment authorisation card at early stage of Green Card application process

Police surround home where Maine shooting suspect Robert Card is hiding

 

#27 October 2023 top news headlines
