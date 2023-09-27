Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 27 September 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
27 Sep 2023
Justin Trudeau Canada

India-Canada tension

Trudeau should count number of Punjab-origin drivers caught at US-Canadian border on charges of drug smuggling

This isn't govt of India's policy: Jaishankar on Canada's allegations

Credible evidence of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing: Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Asian Games

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra

India win team silver in women's 50m 3 position event

 

Assembly Elections

JP Nadda and Amit Shah

Amid reports of internal rift, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to meet BJP workers in Jaipur today

Analysis: Fielding top guns in MP shows BJP's frustration with Shivraj?

After Madhya Pradesh, BJP to field Union Ministers, MPs in Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly polls too

 

Manipur Violence

S Jaishankar

In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy: EAM Jaishankar
Emmy Awards

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das land International Emmy nominations

 

