#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 28 July 2023

28 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Manipur Violence

Analysis: Manipur remains tense as the state and central governments grapple with multiple challenges

Manipur Police team meets victims of parade incident, begins process of recording statements

Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organises protest in Delhi, demands separate administration for tribals in Manipur

Silent protest march held in London over Manipur violence

Modi Govt attempts to thwart Opposition's 'false narrative' on Manipur

Probe into Manipur video case transferred to CBI, Centre tells SC

Govt reveals what PM Modi is doing on Manipur
Bollywood

Bawaal Auschwitz

Opinion: How the Holocaust was no ordinary Bawaal

Jewish org asks Prime Video to take down ‘Bawaal’, says Auschwitz not a metaphor

 

Gyanvapi Mosque

Gyanvapi mosque Kashi Vishwanath

No campaign planned on Gyanvapi issue, have faith in judiciary: VHP

 

West Bengal

West bengal Couple iPHone

Couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone for making reels

 

Make in India

Young Liu Narendra Modi

Ecosystem for chips in India for the “very brave”: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu

Our made-in-India chip will be ready in 2.5 years: Vedanta chairman on semiconductor plan

 

International Tiger Day

Royal Bengal Tiger

International Tiger Day: Big leap in India numbers cause for celebration and also concern

 

India-China

narendra modi xi jinping G20

'Has India-China border dispute been resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

 

Finance

Credit card reward points.jpg

Unlocking maximum rewards: A guide to avoiding expiry of credit card reward points

Indian companies will soon be allowed to list overseas: Nirmala Sitharaman

 

No-confidence Motion

y s jagan mohan reddy.jpg

Not in national interest: YSR Congress to vote against no-trust motion
Southern India

Nandini

Nandini milk price hiked by Rs 3 per litre by Karnataka government

11 plastic waste segregation workers in Kerala won Rs 10 cr jackpot

 

India vs West Indies

India beat West Indies in first ODI

Kuldeep, Jadeja set up easy victory as India check out batting options

 

Technology

video message on WhatsApp 

WhatsApp brings "video messages" feature

 

 

Susroonya Koduru

Indian-origin Susroonya Koduru struck by lightning in Houston recovering

 

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Iowa Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

 

US is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs: Whistleblower

 

 

 

