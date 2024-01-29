Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 29 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Salman Khan Munawar Faruqui Abhishek Kumar

Bollywood

Bigg Boss 17 winner is Munawar Faruqui

Bollywood celebrities walk the red carpet as Guj hosts Filmfare Awards for first time
Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar signs documents after taking oath as Bihar CM, as the state Governor Rajendra Arlekar looks on, during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

Why BJP went back to Nitish Kumar despite PM Modi calling him shameless

Nitish Kumar dumps RJD again for NDA to become Bihar CM for ninth time

'Political opportunism': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on Nitish Kumar's volte-face

People will give befitting reply to Nitish for 'betrayal': INDIA bloc

 

De-reservation row

Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt says no de-reservation of seats as UGC guidelines spark criticism

 

Mona Lisa

throw soup on Mona Lisa painting

Pro-farmer protestors throw soup on Mona Lisa painting in Paris
Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna Australian Open Final

How Rohan Bopanna is a new age John Mallory

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Dignitaries at the Ram Mandir during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya

Ram temple in Ayodhya can withstand once-in-2,500-year quake

 

Madhya Pradesh

Makdone

Days after clash, two groups agree to install statues of Patel and Ambedkar at same spot
Cricket

Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid

Never seen so much reverse sweep being played: Dravid admits that team failed to tackle 'Bazball'

Sri Lanka Cricket suspension lifted

 

Airport security breach

Delhi Airport Fog Flight Airline Aviation Take off

Man enters Delhi airport runway after scaling perimeter wall; CISF jawan suspended

 

Blow to Abdullahs

Ravinder Raina with Sanjeev Khajuria and other NC leaders

Several National Conference leaders join BJP ahead of 2024 LS polls

 

#Today's Top news headlines
