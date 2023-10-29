Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 29 October 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
29 Oct 2023
Andhra train accident

Andhra train accident

Eight dead, 20 injured as two passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh
Kerala Blast

Multiple blasts at convention centre in Kerala; 2,000 people were inside the hall

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

 

World CupIndia's Ravindra Jadeja with KL Rahul and others celebrates the wicket of England's Chris Woakes during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday Oct. 29, 2023

India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

 

Israel-Hamas war

Israel dismisses calls for cease-fire and hostage-swap

Israel says it can both destroy Hamas and rescue hostages

Trump promises to revive travel ban from Muslim-majority countries

PM Modi, Egyptian Prez discuss deteriorating security, humanitarian situation in West Asia
'Friends' for ever

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies of drowning at 54

 

Cash for query

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra sees 'no wrong' in sharing Parliament login with Hiranandani

 

India vs England

Lucknow Ekana pitch

Is Rahul Dravid worried over Lucknow pitch?

Why is Captain Rohit and Young Gill cheaper than number 18?
Assembly Elections 2023

Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma reaches CM house with supporters

Rajasthan polls: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

 

#Today's Top news headlines #29 October 2023 top news headlines #Kerala blast
