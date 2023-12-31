Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 31 December 2023

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
31 Dec 2023
New Update
Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, left by her on a pavement near the prime minister's office as a mark of protest, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Wrestlers protest

Vinesh Phogat dishonours Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on road

Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel
Advertisment

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple opening

Narendra Modi with Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Not possible for all to reach Ayodhya on Jan 22; celebrate at home, visit later: PM Modi

IndiGo pilot chants 'Jai Shri Ram' as first flight to Ayodhya takes off

Ayodhya case litigant Iqbal Ansari showers rose petals during PM Modi's roadshow

TMC, Congress accuse Modi of mixing religion with politics

Kerala Muslims will not be hurt no matter who attends Ram Temple consecration, says Samastha

 

Advertisment

NewsClick case

Gautam Navlakha Elgar Parishad

Delhi Police team questions activist Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai

 

Appeasement politics

CM Siddaramaiah

BJP accuses Siddaramaiah govt of minority appeasement over minority colonies
Advertisment

 

Manipur Violence

Kangpokpi Manipur Violence

Armed men target security forces in Manipur, commando injured

Manipur CM announces several schemes for students, women, sportspersons

 

Advertisment

Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma with the newly-appointed ministers after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Dec. 30, 2023.

22 ministers take oath in Rajasthan, 17 of them first-timers

 

MP Portfolio Allocation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chairs a meeting

MP CM Mohan Yadav keeps home with himself; gives finance, health to Dy CMs
Advertisment

 

Pakistan Elections

Imran Khan & Shah Mahmood Qureshi.jpg

Major blow to Imran Khan as Pak’s top poll body rejects his nomination papers from two seats

PTI condemns rejection of Imran Khan's nomination on 'flimsy grounds'

 

Advertisment

2024 LS polls

Smriti Irani

BJP’s detailed strategicSmriti Irani says Congress, SP had done injustice to people of Amethi, targets Rahul Gandhi

 

Tourism

manali atal tunnel traffic

Adverse publicity of traffic jams hits footfall in Himachal Pradesh

 

Israel-Hamas war

Benjamin Netanyahu Temp ceasefire.jpg

Netanyahu says Gaza war on Hamas will go on for 'many more months'

 

China

China USA Flags

China eases visa rules for US travellers in latest bid to boost tourism

 

#31 December 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe