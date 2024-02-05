Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 5 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Jharkhand floor test

Rahul Gandhi's mega rally in Ranchi after Jharkhand floor test

Ahead of trust vote, JMM-led coalition MLAs reach Ranchi from Hyderabad

Amid poaching fears, Bihar Congress MLAs flown to Hyderabad
Hate Speech

Lathicharge on Salman Azhari's supporters outside Mumbai police station

Hate speech case: Islamic preacher Salman Azhari detained in Mumbai

 

Analysis

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit presents a flower bouquet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting

Who is going to be the new Punjab governor?

 

Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus

Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus wins her first Grammy
Insult of Gods

sita smoking ciggarate

Cop suspended for failing to act after ABVP, BJYM members throw ink, damage board at Pune university

 

One Nation, One Poll

Mamata Banerjee Angry

Mamata in Delhi on Monday to attend meeting on simultaneous polls

Why is BJP feeding honey to Mamata’s photo?

 

Snowfall

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after a fresh snowfall, in Solang valley of Manali, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Snowfall disrupts air, road traffic in J-K, HP; rain across north brings day temp down
Pakistan Elections

Lashkar-e-Taiba

New party, face of Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's banned group, to participate in Pakistan general election

 

