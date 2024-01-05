Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 5 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
05 Jan 2024
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian
Villagers show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer

Polling for Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan begins

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders leaves after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

China's Global Times article praises India's strides in economic, foreign policy spheres under PM Modi

 

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees who joined service after Nov 2005
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Lucknow, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

928 schools in UP to get facelift under PM SHRI Yojna: Yogi Adityanath

 

Arvind Kejriwal Worried AAP

LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics: Sources

 

Pawan Khera.jpg

SC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Pawan Khera
IndiGo airline Boeing 777

IndiGo tickets to be cheaper by up to Rs 1,000 as it withdraws fuel charge

 

modi campaining for LS Elections 2024

Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march towards venue where PM Modi kickstarted LS poll campaign

 

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with teammates on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa

India level test series against South Africa with seven-wicket win in two-day finish

ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules

 

